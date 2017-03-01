Eat & Drink
Amy Grief
Posted 2 hours ago
Popular Toronto pub is expanding with second location

The area around Yonge and Eglinton continues to heat up as another popular Toronto spot gets ready to move into the neighbourhood.

Prohibition Gastrohouse, a long-standing bar and restaurant in Riverside - announced its plans to open a second location at 40 Eglinton Avenue East. 

It'll be neighbours with Fresh's Eglinton location and just down the street from the La Carnita, Sweet Jesus and Good Fortune bar complex. 

While Prohibition hasn't revealed its opening date just yet, it'll definitely be a welcome addition to this booming intersection once it moves in. 

Lead photo by

thetaramason

