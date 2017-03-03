Popular Toronto vegan chain expanding in a big way

Plant-based restaurants seem to be sprouting up all over Toronto. And there's a new one germinating in West Queen West.

Hello 123, from the founders behind Kupfert & Kim, is slated to open this summer at 1122 Queen St. W., in the old Queen's Variety space.

Unlike K&K, Hello 123 will be a full-service restaurant with a cocktail program as well as wine and beer. Like K&K's Spadina location, there will also be kombucha and cider on tap.

This place won't be entirely gluten-free, though there will be plenty of wheat-less options available. Co-owner Mark Kupfert says the menu items will be similar to those at K&K, but they'll be "considerably more elevated, with more mains and sides."

Plant-based seems to be the knew moniker for vegan restaurants in the city. Planta, which is in Yorkville, uses it as does Nathan Isberg's Awai.