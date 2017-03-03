Eat & Drink
Amy Grief
Posted 41 minutes ago
Report Inaccuracy
vegan restaurant toronto

Popular Toronto vegan chain expanding in a big way

Eat & Drink
Amy Grief
Posted 41 minutes ago
Report Inaccuracy

Plant-based restaurants seem to be sprouting up all over Toronto. And there's a new one germinating in West Queen West.

Hello 123, from the founders behind Kupfert & Kim, is slated to open this summer at 1122 Queen St. W., in the old Queen's Variety space. 

Unlike K&K, Hello 123 will be a full-service restaurant with a cocktail program as well as wine and beer. Like K&K's Spadina location, there will also be kombucha and cider on tap.

This place won't be entirely gluten-free, though there will be plenty of wheat-less options available. Co-owner Mark Kupfert says the menu items will be similar to those at K&K, but they'll be "considerably more elevated, with more mains and sides."

Plant-based seems to be the knew moniker for vegan restaurants in the city. Planta, which is in Yorkville, uses it as does Nathan Isberg's Awai.

Lead photo by

Jesse Milns at Kupfert & Kim

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in Eat & Drink

Popular Toronto vegan chain expanding in a big way

Toronto getting a soaring glass-enclosed food market

Raw cookie dough is Toronto’s newest food trend

Toronto food events: Pi Day, Sugar Shack TO, Sustainable Dim Sum

People just ate a lot of garbage in Toronto

This might be Toronto's first zero waste restaurant

Toronto Restaurant Openings: Junked Food Co., Potbelly Sandwich, Union Chicken

Popular Toronto pub is expanding with second location