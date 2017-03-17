Eat & Drink
Phil Villeneuve
Posted 3 hours ago
district eatery toronto

District Eatery bringing a big rooftop patio to King West

If there's one thing Toronto can never get enough of, it's rooftop patios. They're coveted spots in the sky, nestled away from the busy streets and this summer Toronto is going to get a new one. Sort of.

A new bar and restaurant called District Eatery has announced it'll be taking over the Hush space at 303 King St. West. Hush is currently closed with their windows papered over. Looks like renovations have already begun.

This incoming spot on restaurant row will feature artisanal cocktails, sharing plates and lots of live entertainment. Maybe it will become the next TIFF hot spot?

While we don't know more details just yet, we do know District Eatery is currently hiring . They're actually having a job fair next week.

