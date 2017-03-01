10 bars with extended 4am last call in Toronto this week

That most blessed of occasions takes place this week and next when a host of Toronto bars extend last call until 4 a.m. The impetus is Toronto Men's and Women's Fashion Week, which run back to back starting March 7th, but the you don't have to be a sartorialist to drink all night long.

The window for extended last call stretches from March 3 to the 15, but not every bar is authorized to serve until 4 a.m. each night during this period. The dates tend to be clustered around this weekend and next, so do make sure to confirm before planning your debauchery.

These are the bars with extended 4am last call in Toronto this week and next.