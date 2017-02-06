Eat & Drink
Jaclyn Skrobacky
Posted 5 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
dinesafe toronto

This Week on DineSafe: Mean Bao, Nova Era, Cardinal Rule, Made in China

Eat & Drink
Jaclyn Skrobacky
Posted 5 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy

This week on DineSafe a number of popular restaurants landed conditional passes but at least nobody was shut down.

Here's a round-up of restaurants that got busted by DineSafe police last week.

Made in China Hot Pot (3280 Midland Ave.)
  • Inspected on: January 31, 2017
  • Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
  • Number of infractions: 3 (Minor: 1, Significant: 2)
  • Crucial infractions include: N/A
Mean Bao (167 Bathurst St.)
  • Inspected on: January 31, 2017
  • Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
  • Number of infractions: 3 (Significant: 2, Crucial: 1)
  • Crucial infractions include: Operator failed to maintain hazardous foods.
My Sandwich (238 Queen St. West)
  • Inspected on: January 31, 2017
  • Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
  • Number of infractions: 4 (Minor: 1, Significant: 1, Crucial: 2)
  • Crucial infractions include: Operator failed to wash hands when required and operator failed to maintain hazardous foods.
Fishman Lobster Clubhouse (680 Silver Star Blvd.)
  • Inspected on: February 2, 2017
  • Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
  • Number of infractions: 2 (Minor: 1, Crucial: 1)
  • Crucial infractions include: Operator failed to ensure food is not contaminated/adulterated.
Cardinal Rule (5 Roncesvalles Ave.)
  • Inspected on: February 1, 2017
  • Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
  • Number of infractions: 3 (Minor: 1, Significant: 2)
  • Crucial infractions include: N/A
Raiders eSports Centre (49 St. Clair Ave. West)
  • Inspected on: February 1, 2017
  • Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
  • Number of infractions: 2 (Significant: 1, Crucial: 1)
  • Crucial infractions include: Operator failed to maintain hazardous foods.
Atlas Espresso Bar (550 Front St. West)
  • Inspected on: February 2, 2017
  • Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
  • Number of infractions: 1 (Crucial: 1)
  • Crucial infractions include: Operator failed to maintain hazardous foods.
Nova Era Bakery (980 Bloor St. West)
  • Inspected on: February 2, 2017
  • Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
  • Number of infractions: 3 (Minor: 1, Significant: 1, Crucial: 1)
  • Crucial infractions include: Operator failed to maintain hazardous foods.

Note: The above businesses each received infractions from DineSafe as originally reported on the DineSafe site. This does not imply that any of these businesses have not subsequently corrected the issue and received a passing grade by DineSafe inspectors. For the latest status for each of the mentioned businesses, including details on any subsequent inspections, please be sure to check the DineSafe site.

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in Eat & Drink

More Toronto grocery stores getting beer this summer

This Week on DineSafe: Mean Bao, Nova Era, Cardinal Rule, Made in China

10 restaurants for Valentine's Day 2017 in Toronto

The 10 most Instagrammable floors in Toronto

Toronto getting a two day coffee and tea festival

The top 50 coffee shops in Toronto

Toronto food events: Milk Bar, Winter Beer Fest, Kosher Expo

Toronto to get its first dog cafe