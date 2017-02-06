This Week on DineSafe: Mean Bao, Nova Era, Cardinal Rule, Made in China

This week on DineSafe a number of popular restaurants landed conditional passes but at least nobody was shut down.
Here's a round-up of restaurants that got busted by DineSafe police last week.
- Inspected on: January 31, 2017
- Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
- Number of infractions: 3 (Minor: 1, Significant: 2)
- Crucial infractions include: N/A
Mean Bao (167 Bathurst St.)
- Inspected on: January 31, 2017
- Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
- Number of infractions: 3 (Significant: 2, Crucial: 1)
- Crucial infractions include: Operator failed to maintain hazardous foods.
- Inspected on: January 31, 2017
- Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
- Number of infractions: 4 (Minor: 1, Significant: 1, Crucial: 2)
- Crucial infractions include: Operator failed to wash hands when required and operator failed to maintain hazardous foods.
- Inspected on: February 2, 2017
- Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
- Number of infractions: 2 (Minor: 1, Crucial: 1)
- Crucial infractions include: Operator failed to ensure food is not contaminated/adulterated.
- Inspected on: February 1, 2017
- Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
- Number of infractions: 3 (Minor: 1, Significant: 2)
- Crucial infractions include: N/A
- Inspected on: February 1, 2017
- Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
- Number of infractions: 2 (Significant: 1, Crucial: 1)
- Crucial infractions include: Operator failed to maintain hazardous foods.
- Inspected on: February 2, 2017
- Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
- Number of infractions: 1 (Crucial: 1)
- Crucial infractions include: Operator failed to maintain hazardous foods.
- Inspected on: February 2, 2017
- Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
- Number of infractions: 3 (Minor: 1, Significant: 1, Crucial: 1)
- Crucial infractions include: Operator failed to maintain hazardous foods.
Note: The above businesses each received infractions from DineSafe as originally reported on the DineSafe site. This does not imply that any of these businesses have not subsequently corrected the issue and received a passing grade by DineSafe inspectors. For the latest status for each of the mentioned businesses, including details on any subsequent inspections, please be sure to check the DineSafe site.