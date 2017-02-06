This Week on DineSafe: Mean Bao, Nova Era, Cardinal Rule, Made in China

This week on DineSafe a number of popular restaurants landed conditional passes but at least nobody was shut down.

Here's a round-up of restaurants that got busted by DineSafe police last week.

Made in China Hot Pot (3280 Midland Ave.)

Inspected on: January 31, 2017

Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)

Number of infractions: 3 (Minor: 1, Significant: 2)

Crucial infractions include: N/A

Mean Bao (167 Bathurst St.)

Inspected on: January 31, 2017

Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)

Number of infractions: 3 (Significant: 2, Crucial: 1)

Crucial infractions include: Operator failed to maintain hazardous foods.

My Sandwich (238 Queen St. West)

Inspected on: January 31, 2017

Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)

Number of infractions: 4 (Minor: 1, Significant: 1, Crucial: 2)

Crucial infractions include: Operator failed to wash hands when required and operator failed to maintain hazardous foods.

Fishman Lobster Clubhouse (680 Silver Star Blvd.)

Inspected on: February 2, 2017

Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)

Number of infractions: 2 (Minor: 1, Crucial: 1)

Crucial infractions include: Operator failed to ensure food is not contaminated/adulterated.

Cardinal Rule (5 Roncesvalles Ave.)

Inspected on: February 1, 2017

Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)

Number of infractions: 3 (Minor: 1, Significant: 2)

Crucial infractions include: N/A

Raiders eSports Centre (49 St. Clair Ave. West)

Inspected on: February 1, 2017

Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)

Number of infractions: 2 (Significant: 1, Crucial: 1)

Crucial infractions include: Operator failed to maintain hazardous foods.

Atlas Espresso Bar (550 Front St. West)

Inspected on: February 2, 2017

Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)

Number of infractions: 1 (Crucial: 1)

Crucial infractions include: Operator failed to maintain hazardous foods.

Nova Era Bakery (980 Bloor St. West)