dinesafe toronto

This Week on DineSafe: Ali Baba's, Burrito Boyz, Fresh, Dumpling Queen, Bagel House

This week on DineSafe, I'm happy to report there are no restaurant closures, but some popular Toronto restaurants and chains - cough, Ali Baba's - found themselves back on the naughty list with conditional passes.

See which restaurants got busted by DineSafe this week.

Burrito Boyz (575 College St.)
  • Inspected on: February 6, 2017
  • Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
  • Number of infractions: 2 (Significant: 1, Crucial: 1)
  • Crucial infractions include: Failure to protect food from contamination or adulteration.
Fresh on Spadina (147 Spadina Ave.)
  • Inspected on: February 6, 2017
  • Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
  • Number of infractions: 1 (Significant: 1)
  • Crucial infractions include: N/A
Tavern by Tervor (147 Spadina Ave.)
  • Inspected on: February 6, 2017
  • Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
  • Number of infractions: 1 (Significant: 1
  • Crucial infractions include: N/A
The Bagel House (1438 Yonge St.)
  • Inspected on: February 6, 2017
  • Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
  • Number of infractions: 1 (Crucial: 1)
  • Crucial infractions include: Operator failed to maintain hazardous foods.
Master Mix Hotpot (261 Spadina Ave.)
  • Inspected on: February 7, 2017
  • Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
  • Number of infractions: 5 (Significant: 5)
  • Crucial infractions include: N/A
Ali Baba's (768 Dundas St. West)
  • Inspected on: February 8, 2017
  • Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
  • Number of infractions: 3 (Minor: 1, Crucial: 2)
  • Crucial infractions include: Operator failed to wash hands when required and operator fail to thoroughly re-heat hazardous food items.
Artisano Bakery Cafe (1020 Islington Ave.)
  • Inspected on: February 8, 2017
  • Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
  • Number of infractions: 4 (Minor: 3, Significant: 1)
  • Crucial infractions include: N/A
Dumpling Queen (649 Yonge St.)
  • Inspected on: February 8, 2017
  • Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
  • Number of infractions: 3 (Minor: 1, Significant: 1, Crucial: 1)
  • Crucial infractions include: Operator failed to ensure food is not contaminated/adulterated.

Note: The above businesses each received infractions from DineSafe as originally reported on the DineSafe site. This does not imply that any of these businesses have not subsequently corrected the issue and received a passing grade by DineSafe inspectors. For the latest status for each of the mentioned businesses, including details on any subsequent inspections, please be sure to check the DineSafe site.

