This Week on DineSafe: Ali Baba's, Burrito Boyz, Fresh, Dumpling Queen, Bagel House

This week on DineSafe, I'm happy to report there are no restaurant closures, but some popular Toronto restaurants and chains - cough, Ali Baba's - found themselves back on the naughty list with conditional passes.

See which restaurants got busted by DineSafe this week.

Burrito Boyz (575 College St.)

Inspected on: February 6, 2017

Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)

Number of infractions: 2 (Significant: 1, Crucial: 1)

Crucial infractions include: Failure to protect food from contamination or adulteration.

Fresh on Spadina (147 Spadina Ave.)

Inspected on: February 6, 2017

Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)

Number of infractions: 1 (Significant: 1)

Crucial infractions include: N/A

Tavern by Tervor (147 Spadina Ave.)

Inspected on: February 6, 2017

Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)

Number of infractions: 1 (Significant: 1

Crucial infractions include: N/A

The Bagel House (1438 Yonge St.)

Inspected on: February 6, 2017

Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)

Number of infractions: 1 (Crucial: 1)

Crucial infractions include: Operator failed to maintain hazardous foods.

Master Mix Hotpot (261 Spadina Ave.)

Inspected on: February 7, 2017

Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)

Number of infractions: 5 (Significant: 5)

Crucial infractions include: N/A

Inspected on: February 8, 2017

Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)

Number of infractions: 3 (Minor: 1, Crucial: 2)

Crucial infractions include: Operator failed to wash hands when required and operator fail to thoroughly re-heat hazardous food items.

Artisano Bakery Cafe (1020 Islington Ave.)

Inspected on: February 8, 2017

Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)

Number of infractions: 4 (Minor: 3, Significant: 1)

Crucial infractions include: N/A

Dumpling Queen (649 Yonge St.)