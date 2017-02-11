Eat & Drink
Winterlicious Toronto

Vote for your favourite photo of Winterlicious 2017

That's a wrap on Winterlicious 2017. Once again, we challenged our readers to share photos of their most Instagram-worthy dishes and highlights from the prix fixe fest. We've narrowed the entries to a final list of ten and want you to vote for three winners. Check out all the submissions here.

Here are the finalists selected as part of this year's photo challenge.

Vote for your favourite photo here

1. @caitfalcon at Miku

A photo posted by Caitlin Falcon (@caitfalcon) on

2. @aaron.lo at Canoe

A photo posted by Aaron (@aaron.lo) on

3. @hangry_foodies at Thoroughbred

4. @flymchow at Southern Accent

5. @hungrysimo at America Restaurant

A photo posted by Hungry Simo (@hungrysimo) on

6. @allabout_chloe at Kasa Moto

A photo posted by Chloe (@allabout_chloe) on

7. @janice.xo at Miku

8. @pukushi at Hawthorne Food and Drink

A photo posted by Yuka Fukushima (@pukushi) on

9. @hugh.hue at Barnsteiner's

A photo posted by @hugh.hue on

10. @bcoral99 at Auberge du Pommier

A photo posted by Bernard Lee (@bcoral99) on

Prizes

Voting in the poll ends at 11:59 p.m. on February 17, 2017.

Lead photo by

@allabout_chloe

