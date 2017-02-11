Vote for your favourite photo of Winterlicious 2017

That's a wrap on Winterlicious 2017. Once again, we challenged our readers to share photos of their most Instagram-worthy dishes and highlights from the prix fixe fest. We've narrowed the entries to a final list of ten and want you to vote for three winners. Check out all the submissions here.

Here are the finalists selected as part of this year's photo challenge.

Vote for your favourite photo here

A photo posted by Caitlin Falcon (@caitfalcon) on Feb 9, 2017 at 10:16am PST

A photo posted by Aaron (@aaron.lo) on Feb 6, 2017 at 12:23pm PST

A photo posted by Anh | Toronto 🇨🇦 (@hangry_foodies) on Feb 6, 2017 at 9:08am PST

A photo posted by MChow ✈🍽️✈ (@flymchow) on Jan 30, 2017 at 6:40pm PST

A photo posted by Hungry Simo (@hungrysimo) on Jan 31, 2017 at 10:36am PST

A photo posted by Chloe (@allabout_chloe) on Feb 5, 2017 at 8:48am PST

A photo posted by J A N ! C E 🙅🙆 (@janice.xo) on Jan 29, 2017 at 2:18pm PST

A photo posted by Yuka Fukushima (@pukushi) on Feb 8, 2017 at 12:43pm PST

A photo posted by @hugh.hue on Feb 9, 2017 at 6:45pm PST

A photo posted by Bernard Lee (@bcoral99) on Feb 4, 2017 at 11:57am PST

Prizes

1st place: $200 gift certificate from Montecito

2nd place: $100 gift certificate from Safari Bar & Grill

3rd place: $50 gift certificate from Vagabondo Italian Ristorante

Voting in the poll ends at 11:59 p.m. on February 17, 2017.