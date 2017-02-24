Eat & Drink
Two of Toronto's most popular restaurants are joining forces

Toronto's taco market is certainly saturated, but that doesn't stop crowds from lining up outside the pint-sized Seven Lives in Kensington Market. But soon, you'll be able to get your Gobernador fix at another popular restaurant destination.

Seven Lives is teaming up with Kinton Ramen for a pop-up in the second floor Kintori Yakitori space at 668 Bloor St. W.

While there are a few Japanese-inspired flavours on the menu, many of the dishes are quite similar to those available at the original Kensington Market location.

Along with tacos, this Seven Lives will serve alcohol. Expect cocktails like lychee margaritas and micheladas as well as tequila and mezcal.

The pop-up will be open on Fridays and Saturdays starting March 3.  

Jesse Milns at Seven Lives

