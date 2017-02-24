Two of Toronto's most popular restaurants are joining forces

Toronto's taco market is certainly saturated, but that doesn't stop crowds from lining up outside the pint-sized Seven Lives in Kensington Market. But soon, you'll be able to get your Gobernador fix at another popular restaurant destination.

Seven Lives is teaming up with Kinton Ramen for a pop-up in the second floor Kintori Yakitori space at 668 Bloor St. W.

While there are a few Japanese-inspired flavours on the menu, many of the dishes are quite similar to those available at the original Kensington Market location.

A post shared by KINTON RAMEN (@kintonramen) on Feb 22, 2017 at 1:26pm PST

Along with tacos, this Seven Lives will serve alcohol. Expect cocktails like lychee margaritas and micheladas as well as tequila and mezcal.

The pop-up will be open on Fridays and Saturdays starting March 3.