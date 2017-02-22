Toronto supper club doubles as a roving cinema

There's a Toronto group taking the idea of "dinner and a movie" to new heights with a travelling supper and cinema club that let's you explore new spaces, food and film.

Supper Club Cinema happens (almost) every month and brings strangers together for dinner prepared by a Toronto chef, which is then paired with a themed lineup of short films.

The March 5 event, for example, will feature four courses from Drake Hotel chef Alexandra Feswick inside the Drake Underground and will feature four female-directed shorts.

These events range in size a bit based on the venue, but the idea is to achieve a balance between an intimate environment and a social setting that encourages boisterous discussion between courses and screenings.

Past events have taken over spaces such as the Black Cat Gallery, Project Gallery and 180 Sudbury. Tickets for the March event are $60.