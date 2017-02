Toronto Restaurant Openings highlights the latest restaurant openings and closings in Toronto and also gives a preview of what's coming soon. Find us here every Thursday morning.

Open now

Vietnamese-inspired Pinky's Ca Phe, from the team behind Hanmoto and Oddseoul, is now serving up nighttime food and drinks at 53 Clinton St. in Little Italy.

Reverie at Weldon Park, the revamped version of Weldon Park, has also officially opened in Little Italy at 569 College St. and is offering dinner service and cocktails five nights a week.

Stadt Cafe has opened at 3011 Dundas St. W. in the Junction, with a focus on local, sustainably sourced, non-GMO and hormone-free ingredients and a menu that is gluten-free and and vegan-friendly.

Opening soon

Chimac, a pub that will also serve dishes like Korean fried chicken, looks to be opening in the former Thai One On space at 500 Queen St. W. this March.

NishDish, a First Nations owned and operated catering business specializing in Anishnawbe ("Nish") food, is opening its first storefront "marketeria" in Tacos El Asador's old space at 690 Bloor St. W. in Koreatown very soon.

Closed

After a few short months, British brunch spot Janie Jones has already gone out of business at Gerrard St. E. & Jones.

Fans of pho and banh mi burgers, it's time to mourn. Dac Biet Burger on Church St. just south of Dundas St. E. is no more. Here's hoping it will pop up again somehow, somewhere, someday soon...

Yakitori Kintori above Kinton Ramen in Koreatown has closed.

West Queen West's Sammich didn't last long – it's already all papered up.

