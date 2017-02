Toronto Restaurant Openings highlights the latest restaurant openings and closings in Toronto and also gives a preview of what's coming soon. Find us here every Thursday morning.

Open now

Recently reviewed

Opening soon

It's been awhile, but Chubby's Jamaican Kitchen, from the Gusto 54 restaurant group looks to be opening this spring at 104 Portland St. if all goes well with the liquor license application.

Birch Bistro has taken over the space that was previously Bar Mar, and should open at 623 Mt Pleasant Rd. (at Manor Rd.) in early March.

Aiming to be the largest seafood boil restaurant in the GTA at 6,800 sq. ft., Louisiana-inspired Good Catch Boil House will have its soft opening tomorrow at 179 Enterprise Blvd in Markham.

Closed