Toronto Restaurant Openings highlights the latest restaurant openings in Toronto and also gives a preview of what's coming soon. Find us here every Thursday morning.

Open now

Black Briik, a '90s-riffic resto-bar in Bloorcourt, has replaced China Ocean at 1077 Bloor St. W.

Peruvian restaurant Mochica, which also has a location in Montreal, has opened in the Pisco 1641 space at 614 College St in Little Italy.

Recently reviewed

Opening soon

Cory Vitiello's Flock already has four locations in the city, and a fifth is set to open this spring at College and University.

It's been a long time coming, but it looks like Kensington Brewing Company is finally going to open its brewery and bar at 299 Augusta Ave. by the start of summer.

Italian/Mediterranean restaurant CANO is taking over the former location of Emma's Country Kitchen at 1108 St. Clair Ave. W. and aims to open in April.

The owners of Pinkerton's Snack Bar are planning to open a diner called Poor Romeo across the street on Gerrard East by Jones Ave. this spring.

Other news