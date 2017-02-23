12 patios you can drink on right now in Toronto

It might be February, but with record highs like these, it's time to take advantage of any open patio we can. Today is officially warm enough to sit outdoors, and these brave bars and restaurants are ready to help with the cause.

Here are patios you can drink on right now in Toronto.

This lakeside patio with a killer view of the water has partially opened their patio today. Expect table seating where you can sample beer flights and pig out on pub-style fare.

The Harbourfront beer spot doesn't have their full patio ready, but they do have some tables and chairs out so you can sit by the water with your favourite brew and enjoy the sun while we have it.

Sure they might be open most of the year under heat lamps, but this Lower Ossington patio is actually worthy of an un-altered outside sit down.

The Queen West staple is that spot you walk by and instantly want to take a seat. It's prime for people watching and there are a seemingly endless amount of seats and tables ready for your mid-winter tanning.

The West Coast chain on Adelaide is patio ready a lot of time with an outdoor heating system, but on a sunny day it's also one of the best spots in the Financial District to sit in a suit for a post-work drink.

Drinks at this Leslieville cafe and bar are best enjoyed on their corner patio. If you're looking for a laid back spot where you can enjoy a beer or latte while soaking up the sun, this is it.

Not only is this West Queen West hotel home to one of the best rooftop patios in the city but thanks to the sun, they've also opened their cafe's sidewalk patio on Beaconsfield.

This Liberty Village restaurant is taking things outside today offering buck-a-shuck oysters from 5-7 p.m.

This cafe and bar on Dundas West has a few tables out today. Get on your sunglasses and head to this corner spot for a coffee or a brew.

This narrow patio that runs along the side of the building is ready, dry and open for your budget-friendly, after-work pint meeting. The food menu (everything is $4.95) won't let you down either.

They may not be the classiest joint in the city, but its patio is a local favourite for pints and wood-oven pizza.

This Liberty Village rooftop terrace lets you look out over the hustle and bustle of the neighbourhood while you enjoy your Caesars in the sun.