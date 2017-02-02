Toronto will revisit patio license fees after uproar

After we broke news yesterday of a proposal to dramatically increase license fees on patios in Toronto, many local business owners and patio-lovers alike were shocked and outraged.

It's a good thing then that the City of Toronto has decided to revisit the price hike.

Please, Toronto. Don't do this to small business owners. I love outdoor patio culture. This price hike will ruin it. https://t.co/snEbr0xkcN — Blake Morrow (@ShootBlake) February 2, 2017

As we mentioned in our original story, the city did inform us that the changes were still under review and that nothing was final. There was a meeting on Monday and the feedback was loud and clear.

"At this meeting we heard very clearly that the initial proposed permit fees, as presented, were too high," a city official told us.

Today Municipal Licensing and Standards Spokesperson Tammy Robinson reaffirmed to CP24 that the proposed fee increase would be revisited.

"Staff will be taking this feedback into account and looking at alternatives while preparing a report with staff recommendations for the licensing and standards committee in April, " she said.