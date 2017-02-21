Eat & Drink
Toronto guy eating pictures of Jason Segel's face goes viral

Toronto's home to plenty of headline-grabbing individuals, such as Drake, Fashion Santa, the Real Housewives and now Noah Maloney, a Torontonian who's vowed to eat a photo of Jason Segel's face every day until Segel eats a picture of his face in turn. 

Yes, you read that correctly.

Maloney's only six days into his man-eating YouTube-based mission. His #eatmyfacesegel initiative gained traction after it was posted to Reddit and it has since garnered international media attention. His first video has received nearly 550,000 views.

So far, Segel himself hasn't responded. But Maloney told 102.1 The Edge that Segel's sister tweeted about him and he's fairly sure Jason's seen one of the YouTube videos.

Maloney mainly eats his Jason Segel photos at home, but he's also shown some hometown pride by munching on one while walking through Kensington Market. 

Thus far, Maloney's eaten five photos of Segel (soon to be six) and it also looks like he got a Jason Segel tattoo because do or do not, there is no try. 

Lead photo by

Noah Maloney

