More Toronto grocery stores getting beer this summer

Like many of us in Toronto right now, you're probably already counting down the days until summer when you can spend long, lazy afternoons outside sipping on beer or cider. And once the warm weather returns, it'll be even easier to make that happen.

That's because the Government of Ontario will authorize an additional 80 grocery stores across the province to sell beer and cider.

Already, 130 supermarkets sell beer and cider - 70 of these sell wine. With this expansion, 210 stores will able to sell beer and cider.

It's unclear which additional stores will get to sell beer and cider because they still have to go through a formal bidding process.

There are already plenty of stores in the GTA with beer, wine and cider on their shelves. And you can always stock up at the LCBO, The Beer Store and the various craft breweries and bottle shops dotted around the city.