Toronto is getting a new dim sum festival

Since we already have just about every type of food festival in Toronto, it's no surprise that we're getting one focusing solely on dim sum.

Drink inc., the company behind events such as the Toronto Wine & Spirit Festival, will debut this newfangled feast on March 8 from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. at the City Hall Rotunda.

For a green twist, Drink inc., calls this event Sustainable Dim Sum and it's partnering with Live Green Toronto and Ocean Wise. Participating chefs and restaurants will apparently create bite-sized snacks made with fresh and local ingredients.

Tickets, which include all food and drink items, are now on sale for $55 each.

Here's all a list of all the vendors. More might be added closer to March 8: