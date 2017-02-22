Freshii is expanding to the UK

These days, it seems like there's a Freshii on every block as the Toronto-based fast food chain continues to expand across the city and beyond.

As the Canadian Press reports, Freshii's aggressively opening more and more outlets around the world - it plans to hit 840 locations by 2019. Today, it announced it'd be bringing its menu of salads and bowls to the UK.

In September, Freshii had 240 restaurants worldwide, including both North and South America, the Middle East as well as in European cities such as Dublin, Vienna and Stockholm.

For its first foray into the UK., Freshii's partnering with a Domino's Pizza and Starbucks franchises.

Can Freshii compete with the likes of Pret? We'll just have to wait and see.