Eat & Drink
Amy Grief
Posted 4 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
toronto freshii

Freshii is expanding to the UK

Eat & Drink
Amy Grief
Posted 4 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy

These days, it seems like there's a Freshii on every block as the Toronto-based fast food chain continues to expand across the city and beyond.

As the Canadian Press reports, Freshii's aggressively opening more and more outlets around the world - it plans to hit 840 locations by 2019. Today, it announced it'd be bringing its menu of salads and bowls to the UK. 

In September, Freshii had 240 restaurants worldwide, including both North and South America, the Middle East as well as in European cities such as Dublin, Vienna and Stockholm.

For its first foray into the UK., Freshii's partnering with a Domino's Pizza and Starbucks franchises.

Can Freshii compete with the likes of Pret? We'll just have to wait and see. 

Lead photo by

Freshii (not the UK location)

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in Eat & Drink

Freshii is expanding to the UK

Toronto supper club doubles as a roving cinema

Toronto guy eating pictures of Jason Segel's face goes viral

McDonald's all-day breakfast launches in Toronto today

This Week on DineSafe: deKefir, CutiePie Cupcakes, Boil Bar, Tealish, Wah Sing

Why more and more Toronto bars are open during the day

15 restaurants for Family Day brunch in Toronto

10 new restaurants with beautiful interior design in Toronto