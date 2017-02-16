There's a new way to dine with strangers in Toronto

Toronto's food scene is full of festivals, events and (obviously) restaurants, but now there's a new to dine out in the city: in the home of strangers.

Kind of like Airbnb, but for foodies, VizEat is already popular in Europe, with 20,000 hosts signed up around the globe.

Launched here with the help of Toronto food columnist Cristina Carpio, who is acting as Canada's ambassador, the site lets you choose a location, type of cuisine, how many guests you'd like to bring to a person's table, and how much you're looking to spend.

Users are then connected to a range of kitchen-friendly people ready to host and cook for you and your guests. It can connect you with others in your home city and it's also another way to eat locally while travelling.

The site just launched in Toronto this week, so the current selection is pretty slim, but interested home cooks, chefs and foodies can sign up to become hosts, just like with Airbnb. Unlike the accommodation service, however, the idea here is far more social.

Users might even make friends along the way.