McDonald's all-day breakfast launches in Toronto today

Torontonians will no longer have to race to the nearest McDonald's to snag an Egg McMuffin before the lunch menu kicks in.

That's because McDonald's is now serving all-day breakfast in the city, more than a year after it was successfully rolled out in the U.S.

There's just something about having the option of eating breakfast at any point during the day that seems reassuring, right?

Happy "you can now start having breakfast all day at McDonalds" day. — Keri (@heymatheson) February 21, 2017

In Canada, 1,100 (out of 1,450) McDonald's locations will serve all-day breakfast. And in a similar turn of events, A&W will be rolling out its all-day breakfast menu staring February 27.

McDonald's is currently testing home delivery in the U.S., so say your prayers that this trend will also trickle up to Canada.