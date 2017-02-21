Eat & Drink
Phil Villeneuve
Posted 11 minutes ago
Report Inaccuracy
mcdonalds all day breakfast toronto

McDonald's all-day breakfast launches in Toronto today

Eat & Drink
Phil Villeneuve
Posted 11 minutes ago
Report Inaccuracy

Torontonians will no longer have to race to the nearest McDonald's to snag an Egg McMuffin before the lunch menu kicks in.

That's because McDonald's is now serving all-day breakfast in the city, more than a year after it was successfully rolled out in the U.S.

There's just something about having the option of eating breakfast at any point during the day that seems reassuring, right?

In Canada, 1,100 (out of 1,450) McDonald's locations will serve all-day breakfast. And in a similar turn of events, A&W will be rolling out its all-day breakfast menu staring February 27. 

McDonald's is currently testing home delivery in the U.S., so say your prayers that this trend will also trickle up to Canada.

Lead photo by

McDonald's

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in Eat & Drink

McDonald's all-day breakfast launches in Toronto today

This Week on DineSafe: deKefir, CutiePie Cupcakes, Boil Bar, Tealish, Wah Sing

Why more and more Toronto bars are open during the day

15 restaurants for Family Day brunch in Toronto

10 new restaurants with beautiful interior design in Toronto

How online reservation services changed the dining scene in Toronto

Toronto food events: Trashed & Wasted, Brunch For Dinner, Recipe for Change

Toronto temperatures to swing by 20 C in 48 hours