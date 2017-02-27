Eat & Drink
Harlem Restaurant is closing after 10 years

After a decade in business, Harlem announced it'd be closing next month, leaving a gaping hole on Richmond Street East.

"The owners of Harlem, Carl Cassell and Ana Silva, have sold the building and with it the restaurant. They are hoping to scale back and focus more on just one restaurant - Harlem Underground," Harlem's general manager Susie Jaroszewska tells us via email.

For 10 years, Harlem, inspired by the 1920s Harlem Renaissance, celebrated Black culture and as Jaroszewska says, it was a hub for soul, neo soul, reggae and jazz music.

Harlem will shut down after March 12, but on March 11 and 12 it's hosting goodbye parties featuring a roster of local DJs.

Harlem

