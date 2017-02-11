The top 10 gluten free burgers in Toronto

Gluten free burgers in Toronto didn't used to be a thing. Restaurants would just do away with the bun or ignore the idea altogether. These days, however, many burger joints are getting with the program and adding wheat-less buns to their offerings.

Here are my picks for the top gluten-free burgers in Toronto.

This chain offers customized burgers at all their locations. Not only can you choose from a list of patties and toppings, but you can swap the standard bun for a gluten free option.

The Bay and Dundas location of this burger chain does organic burgers and makes sure to clearly mark gluten free items on the menu. Customize your burgers with your choice of patty, toppings, and a gluten-free bun.

All of the signature burgers at this Yonge & Lawrence restaurant come with the option of swapping out their brioche, whole wheat, pretzel buns for a gluten free one. Patties come as black angus, turkey, prime or bison.

Toronto's most popular burger chain is super accommodating when it comes to gluten free eating. They offer full gluten-free burgers from the bun down to the meat.

The patties at this gluttonous burger joint are gluten free and they also offer a gluten-free bun that doesn’t fall apart.

This burger joint near Ryerson is a must-visit if you're hankering for a gluten-free burger in the area. Just note it will cost you an extra $2.99 to swap out their white and whole wheat buns for a gluten-free one.

This military-themed burger joint in Kensington Market is fighting the good fight to feed celiacs. All of the burgers on their menu feature gluten-free meat and toppings and can be served with a gluten free bun.

This burger chain with multiple Toronto locations has an array of burger options, all of which can be had with a gluten free bun. They also have more than 60 gluten-free toppings and gluten-free beer to top off your meal.

Here you'll discover an entire menu dedicated to people with gluten sensitivities including burgers with gluten-free patties and buns loaded with everything from roasted cremini mushrooms to braised short rib.

Seven out of the eight burgers found at this Little Italy restaurant are entirely gluten free. Chow down on the Utopia Burger loaded with cheese, peameal and scotch bonnet mayo.