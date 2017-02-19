15 restaurants for Family Day brunch in Toronto

What's better than brunching on a Monday of a long weekend? Nothing! And lucky for us some of Toronto's best brunch purveyors are staying open this holiday. From blueberry pancakes to good 'ol fashioned biscuits and gravy, prepare to get stuffed this Family Day.

Here's a roundup of restaurants serving brunch this Family Day in Toronto.

Breakfast tacos and pockets make the perfect start to the holiday Monday. The Little Italy staple will be open from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Wind down the long weekend with an extra day of breakfast sandwiches and challah French toast served from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Tecumseth restaurant.

Both locations will be serving brunch on Family Day. Their Queen location will be open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and their Wallace location from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The Roncesvalles brunch go-to will be serving up their specialty from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Chow down on offerings of French toast and breakfast sammies.

The Junction restaurant will dish out all your favourite guilty brunch pleasures from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

From 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. on Family Day the St. Clair West restaurant will be dishing out its famous brunch-time fare.

This Danforth East spot is also ready to serve its menu of eggs Benedict and pancakes on Family Day. They will be open from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Make your way to their Roncesvalles location this Monday as they will be serving up their delectable Cuban brunch from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Finish off the long weekend with a visit to this Leslieville institution. They will be dishing out brunch from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Head to this King East restaurant on Family Day from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. to stuff your face with offerings off granola, crepes, waffles and eggs bennies.

S'mores pancakes, pad Thai fries and pancake pork burgers will be served from 11 a.m to 4 p.m. at the popular West Queen West eatery.

The Liberty Village restaurant will be serving brunch on Monday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Load up on blueberry pancakes, skillets and mimosas.

Keep the ball rolling on long weekend fun with a brunch visit to the King West cafe. They will be serving offerings of thick cut French toast and avo toast from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

If you're hankering for some over the top brunch offerings this Family Day long weekend you're luck. The popular Liberty Village brunch spot will be open this Monday from 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Celebrate the holiday Monday with brunch at the Drake from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. The menu is filled with chicken and waffles, eggs benny and much more.