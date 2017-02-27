This Week on DineSafe: Old School, Loveless, Brooklynn, Wildflower, Nome Izakaya

This week on Dinesafe, a pho restaurant in North York landed a staggering 13 infractions from city health inspectors. A well-know brunch spot and an izakaya also got in trouble with the city's health inspectors.

Inspected on: February 21, 2017

Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)

Number of infractions: 5 (Minor: 1, Significant: 4)

Crucial infractions include: N/A

Loveless (1430 Dundas St. West)

Inspected on: February 21, 2017

Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)

Number of infractions: 3 (Significant: 3)

Crucial infractions include: N/A

Pho Mi Asia (1008 Wilson Ave.)

Inspected on: February 21, 2017

Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)

Number of infractions: 13 (Minor: 4, Significant: 7, Crucial: 2)

Crucial infractions include: Employee failed to wash hands when required and operator failed to ensure food is not contaminated/adulterated.

Brooklynn (1186 Queen St. West)

Inspected on: February 23, 2017

Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)

Number of infractions: 2 (Significant: 2)

Crucial infractions include: N/A

Nome Izakaya (4848 Yonge St.)

Inspected on: February 23, 2017

Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)

Number of infractions: 8 (Minor: 1, Significant: 5, Crucial: 2)

Crucial infractions include: Employee failed to wash hands when required and operator failed to ensure food is not contaminated/adulterated.

Old School (800 Dundas St. West)

Inspected on: February 23, 2017

Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)

Number of infractions: 3 (Minor: 2, Significant: 1)

Crucial infractions include: N/A

Little Pig Hot Pot (3260 Midland Ave.)

Inspected on: February 24, 2017

Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)

Number of infractions: 2 (Significant: 2)

Crucial infractions include: N/A

