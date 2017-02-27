This Week on DineSafe: Old School, Loveless, Brooklynn, Wildflower, Nome Izakaya

This week on Dinesafe, a pho restaurant in North York landed a staggering 13 infractions from city health inspectors. A well-know brunch spot and an izakaya also got in trouble with the city's health inspectors.
Discover who else got busted on DineSafe this week.
- Inspected on: February 21, 2017
- Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
- Number of infractions: 5 (Minor: 1, Significant: 4)
- Crucial infractions include: N/A
Loveless (1430 Dundas St. West)
- Inspected on: February 21, 2017
- Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
- Number of infractions: 3 (Significant: 3)
- Crucial infractions include: N/A
- Inspected on: February 21, 2017
- Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
- Number of infractions: 13 (Minor: 4, Significant: 7, Crucial: 2)
- Crucial infractions include: Employee failed to wash hands when required and operator failed to ensure food is not contaminated/adulterated.
Brooklynn (1186 Queen St. West)
- Inspected on: February 23, 2017
- Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
- Number of infractions: 2 (Significant: 2)
- Crucial infractions include: N/A
- Inspected on: February 23, 2017
- Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
- Number of infractions: 8 (Minor: 1, Significant: 5, Crucial: 2)
- Crucial infractions include: Employee failed to wash hands when required and operator failed to ensure food is not contaminated/adulterated.
Old School (800 Dundas St. West)
- Inspected on: February 23, 2017
- Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
- Number of infractions: 3 (Minor: 2, Significant: 1)
- Crucial infractions include: N/A
- Inspected on: February 24, 2017
- Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
- Number of infractions: 2 (Significant: 2)
- Crucial infractions include: N/A
Wildflower (550 Wellington St.)
- Inspected on: February 24, 2017
- Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
- Number of infractions: 5 (Minor: 1, Significant: 3, Crucial: 1)
- Crucial infractions include: Operator failed to ensure food is not contaminated/adulterated.
Note: The above businesses each received infractions from DineSafe as originally reported on the DineSafe site. This does not imply that any of these businesses have not subsequently corrected the issue and received a passing grade by DineSafe inspectors. For the latest status for each of the mentioned businesses, including details on any subsequent inspections, please be sure to check the DineSafe site.