Submit your pics to our 2017 Winterlicious photo challenge
Winterlicious is back for 2017! The popular prix fixe program will run from January 27 to February 9, featuring lunch and dinner options at price points lower than usual at more than 200 Toronto restaurants.
If you're planning on partaking in the fun this year make sure to submit your food photos to our photo challenge using the hashtag #blogtolicious on Instagram.
We'll be selecting our 10 favourite photos before letting you vote for three lucky winners. Prizes for the top three vote-getters will receive gift certificates from the following Toronto restaurants.
The entry deadline is 11:59 p.m. on February 9, 2017.
Jesse Milns at Pizzeria Via Mercanti
