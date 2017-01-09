This Week on DineSafe: Tacoritto, Java Joe's, Dough Bakeshop, Sandy's Restaurant

This week on DineSafe there are no restaurants closures to report for the start of 2017. There are, however, a number of restaurants, cafes and bakeshops who landed conditional passes from city health inspectors last week.

Read on for which local restaurants got dinged by city health inspectors last week.

Inspected on: January 3, 2017

Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)

Number of infractions: 1 (Significant: 1)

Crucial infractions include: N/A

Inspected on: January 3, 2017

Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)

Number of infractions: 4 (Minor: 2, Significant: 2)

Crucial infractions include: N/A

Tacoritto (556 Church St.)

Inspected on: January 3, 2017

Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)

Number of infractions: 4 (Minor: 1, Significant: 2, Crucial: 1)

Crucial infractions include: Operator failed to ensure food is not contaminated/adulterated.

Destiny Tea & Cafe Lounge (633 Silver Star Blvd.)

Inspected on: January 4, 2017

Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)

Number of infractions: 3 (Minor: 2, Significant: 2)

Crucial infractions include: N/A

Dough Bakeshop (173 Danforth Ave.)

Inspected on: January 4, 2017

Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)

Number of infractions: 6 (Minor: 2, Significant: 3, Crucial: 1)

Crucial infractions include: Operator failed to maintain hazardous foods.

Friendship Restaurant (2912 Sheppard Ave. East)

Inspected on: January 5, 2017

Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)

Number of infractions: 8 (Minor: 2, Significant: 6)

Crucial infractions include: N/A

Note: The above businesses each received infractions from DineSafe as originally reported on the DineSafe site. This does not imply that any of these businesses have not subsequently corrected the issue and received a passing grade by DineSafe inspectors. For the latest status for each of the mentioned businesses, including details on any subsequent inspections, please be sure to check the DineSafe site.