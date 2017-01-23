This Week on DineSafe: Death In Venice, Kowloon Dim Sum, Banjara, Kiva's, Jerk Joint

This week on DineSafe there's a closure to announce. Kowloon Dim Sum Restaurant found themselves in hot water as they landed seven infractions, which included failure to prevent gross unsanitary conditions. That just never sounds good.

See which other restaurants got carded by DineSafe this week.

Darband Restaurant (879 York Mills Rd.)

Inspected on: January 16, 2017

Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)

Number of infractions: 3 (Minor: 1, Significant: 2)

Crucial infractions include: Operator failed to wash hands when required.

Death In Venice (536 Queen St. West)

Inspected on: January 18, 2017

Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)

Number of infractions: 5 (Minor: 3, Significant: 1, Crucial: 1)

Crucial infractions include: Operator failed to wash hands when required.

Kowloon Dim Sum Restaurant (5 Baldwin St.)

Inspected on: January 18, 2017

Inspection finding: Red (Closed)

Number of infractions: 7 (Minor: 3, Significant: 2, Crucial: 2)

Crucial infractions include: Operator failed to prevent gross unsanitary conditions and operator failed to maintain hazardous foods.

Anh Dao (383 Spadina Ave.)

Inspected on: January 19, 2017

Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)

Number of infractions: 2 (Minor: 1, Significant: 1)

Crucial infractions include: N/A

Banjara (164 Eglinton Ave. East)

Inspected on: January 19, 2016

Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)

Number of infractions: 3 (Minor: 2, Significant: 1)

Crucial infractions include: N/A

Inspected on: January 19, 2017

Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)

Number of infractions: 2 (Minor: 1, Significant: 1)

Crucial infractions include: N/A

The Jerk Joint (238 Queen St. West)