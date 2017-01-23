Eat & Drink
Jaclyn Skrobacky
Posted 6 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
dinesafe toronto

This Week on DineSafe: Death In Venice, Kowloon Dim Sum, Banjara, Kiva's, Jerk Joint

This week on DineSafe there's a closure to announce. Kowloon Dim Sum Restaurant found themselves in hot water as they landed seven infractions, which included failure to prevent gross unsanitary conditions. That just never sounds good. 

See which other restaurants got carded by DineSafe this week.

Darband Restaurant (879 York Mills Rd.)
  • Inspected on: January 16, 2017
  • Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
  • Number of infractions: 3 (Minor: 1, Significant: 2)
  • Crucial infractions include: Operator failed to wash hands when required.
Death In Venice (536 Queen St. West)
  • Inspected on: January 18, 2017
  • Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
  • Number of infractions: 5 (Minor: 3, Significant: 1, Crucial: 1)
  • Crucial infractions include: Operator failed to wash hands when required.
Kowloon Dim Sum Restaurant (5 Baldwin St.)
  • Inspected on: January 18, 2017
  • Inspection finding: Red (Closed)
  • Number of infractions: 7 (Minor: 3, Significant: 2, Crucial: 2)
  • Crucial infractions include: Operator failed to prevent gross unsanitary conditions and operator failed to maintain hazardous foods.
Anh Dao (383 Spadina Ave.)
  • Inspected on: January 19, 2017
  • Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
  • Number of infractions: 2 (Minor: 1, Significant: 1)
  • Crucial infractions include: N/A
Banjara (164 Eglinton Ave. East)
  • Inspected on: January 19, 2016
  • Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
  • Number of infractions: 3 (Minor: 2, Significant: 1)
  • Crucial infractions include: N/A
Kiva's Bagel Bar (15 St. Clair West)
  • Inspected on: January 19, 2017
  • Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
  • Number of infractions: 2 (Minor: 1, Significant: 1)
  • Crucial infractions include: N/A
The Jerk Joint (238 Queen St. West)
  • Inspected on: January 20, 2017
  • Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
  • Number of infractions: 6 (Minor: 2, Crucial: 4)
  • Crucial infractions include: Operator failed to wash hands when required, failure to protect food from contamination or adulteration, operator failed to ensure food is not contaminated/adulterated and operator fail to thoroughly re-heat hazardous food items.

Note: The above businesses each received infractions from DineSafe as originally reported on the DineSafe site. This does not imply that any of these businesses have not subsequently corrected the issue and received a passing grade by DineSafe inspectors. For the latest status for each of the mentioned businesses, including details on any subsequent inspections, please be sure to check the DineSafe site.

