This Week on DineSafe: The Captain's Boil, RaviSoups, Grasshopper, Off the Hook

This week on DineSafe there are fortunately no restaurant closures to report. But popular seafood chain The Captain's Boil landed in some hot water when its York Mills location got 11 infractions, 10 of which were significant.

Find out who else got in trouble with city health inspectors this week.

RaviSoups (2535 Dundas St. West)

Inspected on: January 9, 2017

Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)

Number of infractions: 1 (Significant: 1)

Crucial infractions include: N/A

Alleycatz (2409 Yonge St.)

Inspected on: January 10, 2017

Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)

Number of infractions: 1 (Significant: 1)

Crucial infractions include: N/A

Grasshopper (3080 Dundas St. West)

Inspected on: January 10, 2017

Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)

Number of infractions: 3 (Significant: 2, Crucial: 1)

Crucial infractions include: Operator failed to maintain hazardous foods.

Richtree Natural Market (14 Queen St. West)

Inspected on: January 10, 2017

Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)

Number of infractions: 8 (Minor: 2, Significant: 5, Crucial: 1)

Crucial infractions include: Operator failed to maintain hazardous foods.

Jaipur Grille (208 Queens Quay West)

Inspected on: January 11, 2017

Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)

Number of infractions: 5 (Minor: 2,Significant: 3)

Crucial infractions include: N/A

Off the Hook (749 Broadview Ave.)

Inspected on: January 11, 2017

Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)

Number of infractions: 3 (Significant: 2, Crucial: 1)

Crucial infractions include: Operator failed to maintain hazardous foods.

The Captain's Boil (865 York Mills Rd.)

Inspected on: January 11, 2017

Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)

Number of infractions: 11 (Minor: 1, Significant: 10)

Crucial infractions include: N/A

Amaya Express (1 Dundas St. West)

Inspected on: January 12, 2017

Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)

Number of infractions: 7 (Minor: 2, Significant: 4, Crucial: 1)

Crucial infractions include: Operator failed to maintain hazardous foods.

Magic Oven (127 Jefferson Ave.)

Inspected on: January 12, 2017

Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)

Number of infractions: 3 (Minor: 1, Significant: 2)

Crucial infractions include: N/A

Qin Tang Taste (1883 McNicoll Ave.)