Toronto getting a Winterlicious for Italian restaurants

We all know and love Winterlicious as a time to sample menus from some of Toronto's tastiest restaurants. Now a group of Italian restaurant owners and chefs are bringing a similar concept to Toronto this season in the form of an Italian restaurant week.

The inaugural Giro d'Italia will take place January 26 to February 5. The 10 day food event will bring together some of Toronto's best restaurants to celebrate the cuisine of 10 different regions all across Italy.

Each restaurant will serve a four-course prix fixe dinner menu for $45. While some of the restaurants will serve a special three-course lunch menu for $30. Participating restaurants include Ardo, Enoteca Sociale, Quanto Basta, L'Unita, Zucca, Local Kitchen, Bricco, Locale Mercatto, Campagnolo and Asacari Enoteca.

Reservations area open and can be made by contacting each restaurant.