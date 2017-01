Toronto Restaurant Openings highlights the latest restaurant openings and closings in Toronto and also gives a preview of what's coming soon. Find us here every Thursday morning.

Open now

Tabule has opened a new location inside the Bayview Village Shopping Centre at 2901 Bayview Ave.

Zante Bistro, a Greek/Mediterranean spot at 1950 Gerrard St. E., is now open.

Recently reviewed

Opening soon

Conspiracy Pizza, a pizzeria from the owner of Adamson Barbecue, will be opening soon right next door at 176 Wicksteed Ave.

Another Rancho Relaxo to Go looks to be taking over the former Big Fat Burrito space at Lee's Palace.

Closed