Toronto food events: Robbie Burns Dinner, Winterlicious, Wild Winter Wonderland

Toronto Food Events rounds up the most delicious festivals, pop-ups, winemaker dinners, supper clubs and other food-related happenings in Toronto this week and next. You can find us here every Friday morning.

THIS WEEK

Urban Acorn is starting a vegan and gluten-free supper club and its January 6 event will mark Haitian Independence Day with a five-course menu.

Head south without ever leaving Toronto and enjoy Cuban food, music and even dancing at this Caribbean-inspired event.

Join the Shore Leave, Nickel Brook Brewing Co., and The Pantry Cheese Company for this guided craft beer and cheese tasting. Your $50 ticket will get you five pairings.

UPCOMING

On the third Wednesday of every month, Henderson Brewing Co., and House of Anansi Press team up to present a night of beers and book. Yup, you can sip on free beers and meet local authors all at the same time. On January 18, the event will feature Teva Harrison.

Chef Karlo Cunanan (formerly at Momofuku) will cook up a Filipino-style feast at Platito and you're encouraged to eat it with your hands. Dinner and drinks will cost you $60, gratuity included.

Celebrate blueberries during Wild Winter Wonderland at the Winter Village. It's all happening at the Evergreen Brick Works and you can expect blueberry themed cooking demonstration and fruity treats as well as a slew of food vendors.

What's the difference between tequila and mescal? Learn by doing a guided tasting at Toronto's very own mescal bar, El Rey.

Celebrate Robbie Burns with tradition Scottish dishes drinks such as cock-a-leekie soup, haggis and of course, Scotch. Tickets are $60 each. There are similar events happening at The Pour House, the Dominion and the Brazen Head.

Tickets are $69.99 to this dinner hosted by Mill Street's head brewmaster, Joel Manning. The event includes a five-course meal with beer pairing, live entertainment and Scottish poems - it is Robbie Burns Day, after all.

For the Lunar New Year, Hart House will let you fill up on a buffet dinner as well as with music, a colourful dragon dance and fireworks in the quad.

Don't miss your chance to eat at some of Toronto's best eateries with prix fixe menus that are much more affordable than usual. There are 220 restaurants for you to choose from as well as a variety of culinary events. You can start making reservations on January 12.

Grab a one-off brew and party with the Society of Beer Drinking Ladies as they celebrate their third birthday with this event that'll set you back $25, plus a little more if you want to sample lots of beer.

Switch up your regular brunch routine and try Indian-inspired dishes at Ji Restaurant's a.m. event. It's $35 per person and that includes drinks.