Toronto fast food chains now list calories on their menus

New year, new menu. You might have noticed something different at your local Tim Hortons, Starbucks or McDonalds this morning. That's because as of January 1, restaurants with more than 20 locations in Ontario have to post caloric information, according to legislation under the 2015 Healthy Menu Choices Act.

Ontario is the first province in Canada to mandate these changes. As CBC News reports, restaurants have to post calories for all food and drink items on menus, menu boards and on restaurant apps.

Am I the only one who hates the new Ontario menu regulations that require calories to be listed?!😩 — On Closet Nine (@amiramehailia) January 3, 2017

Some have criticized this move, arguing that adding calorie counts to menus is detrimental for those who struggle with eating disorders.

Others, as CBC notes, say that for the general public, these calorie counts might have little impact, but they could be helpful for those trying to eat healthy.

Regardless, many of us might be in for an eye-opening surprise when we quickly learn that a grande white mocha from Starbucks has 470 calories or a small naked chicken burrito from Burrito Boyz clocks in at 700 calories. Now you know.