Starbucks is keeping its boozy Evenings menu in Toronto

While Americans might not enjoy boozing at their friendly neighbourhood Starbucks, it looks like Torontonians do.

Yesterday, Starbucks announced it'd be doing away with its Evenings menu (which featured wine, beer and small plates) at 400 U.S. stores. A spokesperson from Starbucks Canada, however, said that the program would remain in Canada.

"I can confirm that Evenings is continuing in Canada," a Starbucks Canada spokesperson told us via email.

"In the U.S., we are going to pause the formal rollout of this program in Starbucks stores, remove it from current locations and integrate beer, wine and spirits into new retail formats," she continued

Starbucks first started testing its Evenings menu in Seattle back in 2010 and began introducing it to additional cafes across the United States in 2014.

The American coffee chain brought its Evenings menu to three Toronto stores last April. In November, it expanded Evenings to its new location in Ottawa's Byword Market. According to Starbucks Canada, the company plans to bring wine, beer and small plates to even more of its Canadian outposts in the future.

In the United States, Starbucks isn't removing beer and wine from its cafes. Instead, as the Seattle Times reports, it'll serve wine, beer and spirits at its special Roasteries and Reserve stores (these cafes have more expensive, single origin coffee options on offer and some roast beans on site).

It's interesting to note that the three Toronto locations with Evenings menus are also Reserve cafes, so while Starbucks Canada's boozy format isn't changing for now, who knows what the ubiquitous green-and white siren has in store for us in the future.