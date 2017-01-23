Popular Toronto soup restaurant now has a food truck

One of Toronto's most famous soup purveyors is now appearing at a curbside near you. While winter may be an odd time to launch a food truck,this past weekend popular local restaurant RaviSoups rolled out their very own.

Similar to their multiple brick-and-mortar locations, the RaviSoups food truck will serve a full menu of wraps, soups and salads. This includes crowd favourites like curried apricot and red lentil soup as well as grilled flank steak wraps.

Most soups and wraps will set you back about $10.

The truck is already roaming the streets so keep your eyes peeled to Toronto Food Trucks to find out their exact location.