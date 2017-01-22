Liberty Village is about to be overflowing with beer

Toronto's craft beer scene seems to be booming, and one neighbourhood's becoming particularly sudsy.

Liberty Village, known for its historical industrial architecture and its condos, has lots of options for craft beer drinkers. From multiple beer bars to a bona fide brew pub - those who live in work in the area have needn't walk far to find locally brewed offerings on tap.

The Craft Brasserie - with its 120 taps - 3 Brewers, Local Public Eatery, Brazen Head and now Big Rock are all within a few blocks radius of each other.

Big Rock just moved here from Calgary. It opened its taproom and retail store around Christmas and plans to opens its brewpub, in collaboration with Oliver and Bonacini, at the beginning of February.

Head Ontario brewmaster Connor K. Patrick says Big Rock will brew right on site in Liberty Village. This smaller operation joins the brand's main production facility in Etobicoke.

This means in-house brewer Dan Ellis can be creative with what he whips up for the Big Rock Brewpub. He expects to have beer like a white raspberry Berliner weisse, a chocolate stout and a black plum Baltic porter on tap when the brewpub opens.

Ellis has lived in Liberty Village for the past five years and thinks its proximity to destinations such as BMO Field and the newly renamed Budweiser Stage make it a great fit for craft beer-focused establishments.

“With the type of crowd that comes through Liberty for events like that, I think a craft a brewpub is a welcome site,” he says.

Casandra Campbell from Liberty Village Brewery Company says she her team saw the neighbourhood's potential as a craft beer hub when they got started five years ago. "It’s kind of cool to see all that playing out now," she gushes.

Liberty Village Brewery Company's signature beer, 504 Pale Ale, has been on tap at The Craft Brasserie since day one. And while they don't brew in the neighbourhood, they're still looking for a spot in the area to set up a tasting room.

The Liberty Village BIA thinks the neighbourhood's younger-skewing demographic enables craft beer bars and pubs to flourish.

"Liberty Village is a true destination neighbourhood. With a mix of over 600 creative, tech and media businesses, and a vibrant millennial population, Liberty Village is natural place for craft beer and brewpubs," said the BIA in a statement.

Unlike other craft beer-oriented neighbourhoods, such as the Junction and the Junction Triangle - brewpubs such as Big Rock and 3 Brewers are part of much larger chains.

And while there's lots of craft beer-related competition in the neighbourhood, Ellis, for instance, doesn't seem too worried.

"It’s a pretty welcoming industry," he says. "And obviously if Liberty Village can become a little bit of a craft beer destination that’s great for everyone.”