A&W is taking over Toronto one neighbourhood at a time

If you're craving a teen burger in Toronto, you'll soon be able to grab one nearly anywhere in the city.

That's because, as many diners point out on Reddit, A&W seems to be expanding throughout various Toronto neighbourhoods. And as one Redditor posts, it's no coincidence.

In Maclean's February issue, writer Murad Hemmadi details the Canadian burger chain's aggressive urban expansion. It began opening new urban concept restaurants - with sleek glass facades - in Toronto back in 2010.

And according to Hemmadi, the company now has 35 of them. By focusing on Ontario and Quebec, A&W plans to triple that number.

"A&W already has significant presence in suburban areas, but there is a great opportunity in busy urban areas," says Yanick Morin, A&W's national direct of franchise development via email.

"As one of the fastest growing city centres in North America, Toronto's unique appeal is driving growth, and we are eager to be part of that,"

There's now an A&W at the corner of College and Ossington, as well as locations in other high-traffic areas including Queen West, the Danforth, South Core and the Financial District.

Outlets opening soon include one in Parkdale as well as another in the Junction's historic Campbell Block. This A&W will replace the 40-year-old Super Submarines and many aren't too happy about it.