5 restaurants you can buy right now in Toronto

Theses five restaurants you can buy right now in Toronto give ambitious chefs and entrepreneurs an opportunity to make their food-related dreams come true. Have a look at these spots, whether you're looking to start 2017 on a bang or you just want to see what's out there.

Help Torontonians keep their resolutions and take over this sandwich and salad shop in the hospital district. It's located at 2 Murray St., it includes a patio and it can be yours for $199,000.

If you're passionate about fish and chips, or are yearning to open a restaurant across from Trinity Bellwoods, check out this snug little eatery that's going for $64,000.

With a sizeable patio and a liquor license, this restaurant has cozy vibe both inside and hot. It's located on Harbord Street and comes with a $170,000 price tag.

This Thai spot at 895 Yonge St. comes with a liquor license and seats 30 people inside, plus 16 on its patio. It's located in Rosedale and the asking price is $69,000.

The area around St. Clair West and Dufferin seems to be getting more and more popular and this Indian-inspired spot is located pretty much right at that key intersection. It's going for $75,000.