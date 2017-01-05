Eat & Drink
5 restaurants you can buy right now in Toronto

Theses five restaurants you can buy right now in Toronto give ambitious chefs and entrepreneurs an opportunity to make their food-related dreams come true. Have a look at these spots, whether you're looking to start 2017 on a bang or you just want to see what's out there.

Here are 5 restaurants you can buy right now in Toronto.

Bread and Bowl

Help Torontonians keep their resolutions and take over this sandwich and salad shop in the hospital district. It's located at 2 Murray St., it includes a patio and it can be yours for $199,000

Chippy's Fish and Chips

If you're passionate about fish and chips, or are yearning to open a restaurant across from Trinity Bellwoods, check out this snug little eatery that's going for $64,000.

The Roxton

With a sizeable patio and a liquor license, this restaurant has cozy vibe both inside and hot. It's located on Harbord Street and comes with a $170,000 price tag.

Sawasdee

This Thai spot at 895 Yonge St. comes with a liquor license and seats 30 people inside, plus 16 on its patio. It's located in Rosedale and the asking price is $69,000.

Tantra Lounge

The area around St. Clair West and Dufferin seems to be getting more and more popular and this Indian-inspired spot is located pretty much right at that key intersection. It's going for $75,000.

