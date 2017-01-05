5 food trends you'll be seeing a lot of in Toronto this year

Toronto food trends usually change with the seasons, but sometimes they last longer than a few months. As we start 2017, it's time to look back on some of the food trends that emerged last year to try to predict what'll fill our plates (and bellies) for the next 12 months.

Here are my picks for 5 food trends you'll be seeing a lot of in 2017.

Upscale plant-based food

After Planta and Awai opened last year, it seems like vegetarian and vegan fare is about more than just grain bowls and soy-based meat substitutes. Both of these restaurants use vegetables creatively and are upping the ante when it comes to plant-based dining in Toronto.

Cold-pressed cocktails

Speaking of Planta, this eatery introduced cocktails made with various types of cold-pressed juice. With the number of juice bars in the city, it only seems natural that we'll see more of these fruit and veggie-based libations in the near future.

Charcoal

You might have seen activated charcoal at the city's various juice bars as well as in cosmetics. But more and more frequently, it's been making its way onto restaurant menus. Check out the carbon crust at Masseria, for instance.

Jackfruit

According to Pinterest, Jackfruit is plenty trendy. The starchy fruit, which is native to southeast Asia, is often used as a meat substitute (at restaurants such as Smoke Signals, for instance) but it can also come in sweeter dishes - check out the jackfruit and banana-stuffed spring rolls at Lola's Kusina if you want to try it.

Mash-ups

It seems like 2016 was the year of over-the-top everything and outrageous food mashups (think sushi burritos, jacked up milkshakes and rainbow bagels). And it looks like that'll continue into 2017, largely thanks to the power of Instagram. Though we'll probably also get some more thoughtful food combinations, like at the newly opened Lake Inez and Doma.