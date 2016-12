Toronto Restaurant Openings highlights the latest restaurant openings and closings in Toronto and also gives a preview of what's coming soon. Find us here every Thursday morning.

Open now

Lake Inez, a new spot in Little India from the owners of The Wren, is now open at 1471 Gerrard St. E. It's serving up a menu of Asian-inspired sharing plates by chef Robbie Hojilla along with Ontario craft beers.

Rollipub, the brick-and-mortar version of popular Asian fusion food truck Sushitto, has opened at 598 College St. in Little Italy. Along with sushi burritos, there are also sashimi nachos and kimchi poutine on the menu.

The multicultural mosaic that is Kensington Market has added another cuisine to its fold: Persian kitchen Ashpazkhoune made its debut yesterday at 214 Augusta Ave.

Paramount, the Lebanese franchise of restaurants that began in Mississauga, is rapidly expanding, having recently opened spots at 141 Spadina Ave. (at Richmond), in the FiDi at both Brookfield Place and First Canadian Place and with a Yonge & Eg outpost still to come.

Recently reviewed

Opening soon

We already know The Halal Guys franchise is coming to Toronto, but now we know exactly where and (approximately) when. The brand that originated as a popular NYC food cart will be opening at 563 Yonge St. (at Wellesley) early next year.

Closed