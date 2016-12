Toronto Restaurant Openings highlights the latest restaurant openings and closings in Toronto and also gives a preview of what's coming soon. Find us here every Thursday morning.

Open now

El Local Loco, a "Taberna Mexicana" from the owner of Loaded Pierogi next door, is now open at 9 Church St.

Odd Espresso Bar has opened at 1111 College St. (at Dufferin).

Recently reviewed

Opening soon

Brandon Olsen's French resto La Banane is set to open on January 3 at 227 Ossington Ave.

Japanhako, a new sushi spot in Koreatown, should be opening soon at 712 Bloor St. W.

Rosie's Eatery, a gluten-free and vegan cafe, will be opening in March at 1726 Avenue Rd. in North York.

Argyle Street Grill looks to be opening sometime next year at 1161 Dundas St. W. in the old Cooper Cole gallery space.

Piccadilly Delicatessen is moving into what was previously Absolute Bakery at 547 Danforth Ave.

Taiwanese cafe Charidise seems set to open any day now at 27 Baldwin St. in what was formerly John's Italian Caffe.

Petite Shell, presumably a transplant kosher cafe from NYC that specializes in a variety of sweet and savoury rugelach, will be opening soon at Yorkville Village (formerly Hazelton Lanes) on Avenue Rd.

Cake and pastry design boutique Staij & Co. will be opening at 552 Parliament St. come 2017.

Closed