The 21 most romantic restaurants in Toronto by neighbourhood

The most romantic restaurants in Toronto are adorable, cozy, welcoming, dimly-lit and delicious spots. They're located in every corner of the city and are ready when you want to take out a new date or an old flame.

Here are my picks for the most romantic restaurants in Toronto by neighbourhood.

This Dupont St. Parisian-style cocktail bar also has a bit of a laid back Brooklyn vibe to it. The dim lighting, intimate seating and dark decor all add a warm feeling to Bar Begonia. The cocktails area seasonal and the menu is meant for sharing.

Located at Ossignton and Hallam, Actinolite is a great romantic dinner spot that boasts an intimate room and great wine list. The menu focuses on local ingredients and the inviting small room screams for hours of conversation.

The 47 is tiny and the tables are packed close together, the music is an eclectic mix of lounge-house-electro-type-stuff and there's local graffiti on the walls. It all makes for relaxing, cozy atmosphere at a place with a great beer list and a late night food menu until 2 a.m.

If romance is defined by low ceilings, dim lights, cozy corner tables and plates for sharing, then People's Eatery is your spot. The Spadina Ave. hideaway gets lively with DJs and drinks if your date goes long.

Midfield is a place for wine lovers. The warmly lit, unfussy room quietly fills with folks as the night goes on, the music is always just right, and the menu features an eclectic range of seasonal dishes. Take your date on a tour of Europe with the wine list.

The Chase features a gorgeous 75-seat patio with sweeping views of the Financial District. It's a very impressive and romantic restaurant with a view and menu to die for. Not only is it a delicious spot to eat at, but you can also linger here with post-dinner cocktails and desserts.

Bricco Kitchen and Wine Bar is an elegant yet unpretentious dining spot offering Italian and Mediterranean cuisine accompanied by a great wine list. The decor can be described as '60s Scandinavia with lots of reclaimed wood, metals and antiques.

From its pleasing pastel palette with gold accents and palm wallpaper down to the ombre-pink pepper mill at the pass, you know Grey Gardens is special the moment you walk in. There are a variety of intimate spots to eat and have a drink, and while it ain't cheap, it is impressive and intimate.

Ardo offers a few sun-soaked tables upfront, while further back ceramic busts overlook a blue bar. The menu is inspired by the cuisine of Sicily, which includes pizza, seafood and pasta. It's a small, bright space for close talking and wine sipping.

A hidden but favourite French bistro on Niagara street, Edulis features shareable plates, a great wine list, and a cozy atmosphere that'll have you sitting in front of someone you're crushing on for hours.

Bario Coreano is part of the Playa Cabana family, so this is a place for romance with a Mexican flare. The interior is a stunner with old metal gates, tiles, exposed brick and soft colour light everywhere. The food is shareable and the vibe is casual.

Greta Solomon's on Queen East has 28 seats, including eight at the bar. The atmosphere is relaxed, and the French doors can completely open up when the weather's nice, so that eating and imbibing here almost feels like an al fresco experience. It's modern French cuisine in a charming space.

Lake Inez is a charming and cozy craft beer gastropub in Little India with Asian-inspired eats and comfort food. There's an eclectic assortment of decor; chandeliers, a hodgepodge of antique/vintage furniture, and a stained glass and tile mural. This spot acts as both as a snack bar and full-on restaurant with great food and beer options.

A super warm, comfortable spot for great Iranian food, The Pomegranate is a lovely restaurant if you want to try something different in a homey environment. The decor is rich with colour, as is the food and cocktail menu.

Ku Kum is an Indigenous restaurant that doesn't focusing on specific heritage per se but rather reinterpreting the traditions as a whole. There's a cast of rotating art on the walls, and you can experience the entire menu with wine for $120.

A bit of laid back romance is always needed and this cute Ossington spot will most definitely provide it. From the team behind Bar Fancy, Superpoint features lots of twinkling lights and beautiful brick walls. It's a playful spot for a casual date.

This cozy snack bar is a mishmash of detail; the bar counters are striped to resemble old-school TTC streetcars, while an accent wall features a rudimentary chalk map of Toronto's downtown neighbourhoods. 416 Snack Bar's menu is as small as the space, but it's done very well.

This tiny restaurant with an open kitchen facing the bar is named for Canada’s only heritage breed of chicken. Chantecler's menu is French bistro style, and the energy is high in this low-lit space. Order a Toronto cocktail to dial up the romance.

The Ace is a Roncesvalles favourite that's a very tight fit, but if you can get in, you'll thank your lucky, romantic stars. It's the ultimate date spot with very close seating, extremely friendly staff, and a menu filled with comfort food.

Montgomery's is a restaurant all about keeping things simple. Dishes are minimal but expertly executed, and the simple decor easily recedes into the background so you can focus on your dining companion.

Chabrol is a charming, tiny boîte tucked away down a laneway on Yorkville Avenue. Head here for Spanish influenced, French cuisine inspired by the South of France. It's a simple and elegant, yet relaxed space with floor-to-ceiling windows that let in a ton of natural light during the day, and provide just enough ambiance at night.