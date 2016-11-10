10 cozy bars and pubs with a fireplace in Toronto

Bars with fireplaces in Toronto are rarer than you may think. They provide the ultimate cozy ambience when the temperatures starts to drop. Some of these fireplaces are wood burning, some have majestic mantles and some are just adorable electric flame machines that help make our local watering holes feel like home.

Here are my picks for the top bars and pubs with a fireplace in Toronto.

Cozy might not be the first word that comes to mind when you consider the size of Amsterdam's Barrel House in Leaside, but it's a testament to the power of the fireplace that the central hearth here adds lots of visual warmth to the place. The ample wood tones don't hurt either.

One of the coziest bars in the city is tucked away on Dundas West. Not only will its fireplace keep you warm as the weather cools, but its stellar cocktail list and snacks will help heat things up as well.

This Parkdale bar with a club in the basement can often feel like a beer hall because of its communal tables and high ceilings, but don't fret; it has a wood-burning fireplace at the front of the room to keep it friendly.

This Front Street favourite has one of the largest, most gather-round-the-fire fireplaces in the city. Surrounded by couch chairs and tables, it seems as though it popped out of a ski chalet ad from the 1980s. That's what makes it so glorious.

The main room of this English-style pub on Elm St. is a lovely space, complete with photos and an antique fireplace. The multi-level pub features food and drink that's modern, yet steeped in tradition. The only thing missing here is your favourite book and some slippers.

Squint your eyes and you might just think you're at a cottage when you sit around the fireplace at this downtown pub, which is surrounded by logs and Muskoka chairs adorned with plaid pillows. It's kitschy, quaint, and cozy all at once.

There's a fireplace inside this 1970s throwback lounge in Little Italy. It's painted white and comes surrounded by comfy vintage furniture. It's a warm, friendly space that will give new life to any high waisted pants you have.

Toronto's book-themed bar in the Junction serves cocktails with a "literary twist." It also plays vinyl and has an adorable electric fireplace. With hundreds of books lining the walls, this space is ready for bookworms who enjoy reading by the fire.

One of the more modern fireside hangs happens to be at the Drake in the main floor lounge. It's a key spot for cocktails on West Queen West, and the whole place will help warm your bones on a chilly night. The outdoor fire pit at the Sky Lounge is an added bonus.

This pub on Eglinton West boasts a lovely central fireplace that gives the main dining area a cozy vibe that pairs perfectly with its Sunday roasts and other hearty British-influenced fare.