The top 10 breakfast buffet in Toronto

Breakfast buffets in Toronto will let you indulge first thing in the morning. While many of the city's hotels offer buffets every day of the week, other spots go over the top, especially on Sundays. From omelette bars to freshly carved roast beef, these eateries have you covered.

Here are my picks for the top breakfast buffets in Toronto.

This French restaurant at the Thompson Hotel serves up a Sunday brunch buffet from 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. There's fresh seafood, an omelette station, and desserts available for $54 a person.

Every Sunday, this Little Italy restaurant hosts its Bella! Did Ya Eat? Brunch. The AYCE affair has over 50 items available including Montreal-style bagels, fried potato latkes, and cheese-filled blintzes all for $22.95.

If you're looking for something a little healthier, but still want an AYCE experience, why not try this restaurant at Don Mills. It might set you back $20.99, but it does feature an omelette bar.

Down a pint with your Sunday brunch at this brewery on Mount Pleasant. It's an affordable option at just $14 and once you're done, you can take a growler home with you for later.

The Sunday brunch buffet at this Church & Front spot begins at 9:30 a.m. The menu lists a slew of dishes, including everything from steamed mussels in white wine, to an omelette bar and cinnamon buns for $24.95.

Brunch is a sumptious affair at the King Eddy. And if you indulge, you can get an array of hot and cold dishes, including seafood, eggs Benny, charcuterie and loads more. This is an expensive morning meal at $55 a person but it's ideal for special occasions.

The swanky Italian restaurant at Peter and Richmond does an upscale Jazz Brunch every Sunday for $50 a person. There's AYCE oysters, a pasta bar, and of course copious amounts of desserts.

On Sundays the Beaches spot does an out of this world brunch buffet for $15.99. So what's on offer? There's a roast beef carving station, an omelette station, and bottomless salads just to name a few.

The Sunday brunch buffet at the Old Mill is legendary. It costs $37.95 and tends to veer more towards the lunch side of things, but it's never too early to visit the roast beef carving station.

Found inside the Ritz Carlton hotel this swanky spot doing a Sunday brunch buffet from 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. While it may be on the pricier side - $89 to be exact - the offerings go far beyond scrambled eggs and waffles.