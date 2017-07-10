The top 20 summertime treats in Toronto by country

Toronto is home to an array of summertime treats from around the globe. From European pastries filled with soft serve to scoops of rolled ice cream made to order, you can cool down with international treats all summer long.

Here are my picks for the top summertime treats in Toronto by country.

Brazil

Brazilian eatery Mata Petisco Bar in Parkdale serves up an acai sorbet topped with a berry compote and toasted coconut shavings.

Canada

There's no dessert more Canadian than BeaverTails so head to Pier 6 on the waterfront where you can get hot morsels of BeaverTails pastry bites served with gelato or frozen yogurt and toppings.

China

Woofles & Cream in Markham serves up a selection of sweet and savoury Hong Kong style egg waffles with soft serve ice cream.

France

The macaron gets the ice cream treatment at Ossington ice cream parlour Bang Bang. Delicate meringue shells get loaded with made-from-scratch ice cream.

Greece

Greek taverna Mamakas on Ossington serves up a wide selection of ice creams in flavours like milk and honey, rhubarb and coffee and cinnamon.

Hungary

You've probably come across Eva's Original Chimneys doughnut cones on Instagram over a dozen times this summer. What you may not know is that these actually aren't doughnuts. They're freshly baked Chimney Cakes, a Hungarian pastry popular in Eastern Europe.

India

If you're looking to cool down with the tastes of India Bombay Street Food is where it's at. This Bay St. establishment serves up falooda sundaes and gulab jamun with malai kulfi soft serve and crushed pistachios.

Iran

Persian supermarket Super Arzon dishes out an excellent saffron ice cream.

Italy

Thanks to this St. Clair West storefront you can now enjoy a classic Italian dessert on a stick. Bar Ape crafts gelato bars in flavours like pistachio, mulberry and lemon and sage.

Japan

Since Japanese chain Tsujiri opened its doors in Toronto residents have been going wild for their desserts including their brightly coloured green matcha soft serve.

Korea

Red Bean Waffle House is the place to go for fish shaped waffle cones. Flavours of black sesame and green tea ice cream are stuffed inside a fish-shaped red bean waffle.

Lebanon

There's lots to like about Beiruti Grand Cafe including their gelato which comes in flavours like sesame and ashta.

Mexico

Paletas are the star of Kensington Market dessert house Seven Lives Paleteria. Get them in whimsical flavours like lime-kiwi and watermelon or infused with Froot Loops and Mexican chocolate.

Philippines

Indulge in the Filipino summertime treat halo-halo at Queen West's Lamesa. It's packed with rum caramelized banana, coconut, strawberry, pinipig and shaved ice.

Spain

Patria makes a delicious coffee ice cream with black olive marmalade, spiced cream and nut wafer.

Sri Lanka

Lingan Cream House is where to go for Sri Lankan ice cream and sherbet in flavours like mango, pineapple and vanilla.

Taiwan

Asian fusion and dessert restaurant Sugar Marmalade has an extensive menu of delicacies from all over Asia including their Taiwanese shaved iced available in mango, honey dew, green tea or chocolate.

Thailand

Thai rolled ice cream has taken Toronto by storm. Frosty Roll dishes theirs out in flavours like mango, white chocolate and strawberry and banana and Nutella.

America

What's more American than an old fashioned doughnut? Toronto's brunch stalwart Uncle Betty's takes the American pastry and fills it to the nines with ice cream, drizzles and toppings.

Vietnam

End your meal at Lan Restaurant in Riverside with Chuoi Chien - fried banana with coconut, mango or jackfruit ice cream.