The top 24 farmers' markets in Toronto by neighbourhood

Farmers' markets pop up in most Toronto neighbourhoods once per week to offer fresh produce and other locally made foodstuffs. Stop by to support the folks producing delicious food on our city's doorstep.

Here are my picks for the top farmers' markets in Toronto by neighbourhood.

Annex

Find the Bloor/Borden Farmers' Market in the parking lot at Bloor and Lippincott from 3 p.m. until 7 p.m. every Wednesday in the spring and summer.

Bayview and Leaside

Toronto Botanical Garden hosts a Thursday market from 2 p.m. until 7 p.m. year round. It features organic meat, local produce and raw unpasteurized honey, as well as a collection of vendors.

Bloordale

The market at Dufferin Grove Park happens every Thursday throughout the year. In the summer months, you'll find vendors lining the sidewalks hawking produce, locally pressed olive oil and ready-to-eat fare from the park's wood-burning oven.

Brick Works

You can get to the Evergreen Brick Works market via a shuttle bus from Broadview station. Here, 50-plus vendors sell everything from fresh flowers to breads. Experience it on Saturdays from 8 a.m. until 1 p.m.

Cabbagetown

The Cabbagetown Farmers' Market takes place from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Tuesdays from May to October in West Riverdale Park.

Cityplace

Get out of your condo and shop this Urban Market that runs from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. at the Concord Presentation Centre.

Danforth

Rain or shine, find the Withrow Market up and running every Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. in Withrow Park. Meet urban beekeeper Brian Hamlin and shop his wares while loading up on fresh veggies and French-style sourdough.

Danforth East

The farmers' market run by MyMarket at East Lynn Park runs Thursdays from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. Expect fresh eggs, butter tarts and seasonal produce from Ontario farms as well as prepared food vendors.

Dundas West

The Trinity Bellwoods Farmers' Market runs on Tuesday from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. in the north-west corner of the park. More than two dozen vendors sell their goods here.

East York

Stock up on Ontario produce, baked goods, honey and preserves at the East York Farmers' Market. The outdoor market runs mid-May to October on Tuesdays from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. in front of the East York Civic Centre.

Etobicoke

Shop local and enjoy a little al fresco dining in a landscaped picnic area at Montgomery's Inn Farmers' Market all year long on Wednesdays. from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Financial District

The Nathan Phillips Square Farmers' Market brings fresh fruit and veggies, cheese and fresh bread straight to city hall on Wednesdays from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The Junction

The Junction Farmers' Market runs at the Junction train platform from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. every Saturday. This one gets busy!

King West

The Metro Hall Farmers' Market brings local growers and food purveyors together every Thursday from late May to late October, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. in this courtyard off King Street West.

Leslieville

The Leslieville Farmers' Market draws crowds to Jonathan Ashbridge Park on Sundays from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Here you'll find seasonal delights from local farms, plus artisanal sourdough from De La Terre and treats from Earth & City and Augie's Ice Pops.

Liberty Village

The MyMarket in Liberty Village transforms the Green P on Hanna Street with vendors on Sundays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the summer months.

North York

At Mel Lastman Square, the farmers' market runs on Thursdays from 8 a.m. until 2 p.m. from May until October.

Regent Park

Now branded as the Taste of Regent Park, this weekly farmers market runs from the end of June through the summer. Find it every Wednesday starting at 5 p.m. followed by a movie and a meal.

Roncesvalles

The The Sorauren Farmers' Market runs year-round on Mondays from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. In the summer , you'll find the market int a grassy parkette at the corner of Wabash and Sorauren Avenue, while in the winter it moves inside to the Field House.

Scarborough

UTSC Farmers Market is an on-campus source for produce, bread, cheese and more. In the summer, find vendors every Wednesday from 11 a.m. 3 p.m. at parking lot number 4. In the winter, it's indoors at The Meeting Place.

St. Clair West

The Stop's farmers' market at Wychwood Barns is open all year lon. Head here on Saturdays from 8 a.m. to noon to fill up on sandwiches from Dundas Park Kitchen and shop.

St. Lawrence Market

On Saturdays from 5 a.m. to 3 p.m., the world's best marketplace gets even better as an influx of merchants congregate to sell fresh fruit and veggies, baked good and organic meat under a big white tent just south of the main market building.

Yonge and Dundas

Appletree Markets and Ryerson Eats host a farmers' market from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the corner of Gould and Victoria streets every Wednesday from mid-May until the first week of October.

Yonge and Eglinton

Appletree's Uptown Market opens on the front lawn of St. Clements Church every Thursday from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. from June to October.