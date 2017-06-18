Eat & Drink
kensington market summer

The top 10 summertime treats in Kensington Market

While Kensington Market is home to some great cheap eats, it's also a the perfect neighbourhood to satisfy your sweet tooth.

Here are my picks for the top summertime treats in Kensington Market.

Ice cream tacos at Little Pebbles

Booyah isn't the only spot in the city busting out ice cream tacos. These handheld morsels can also be found at this teeny tiny Japanese bakery cafe in variety of flavours.

Churro cones at Pancho's Bakery

This Mexican bakery takes churros to the next level by shaping them into cones and filling them with ice cream. Warning - expect to wait in line to get your hands on one.

Ice cream sandwiches at Sweet Hart Kitchen

Just on the outskirts of Kensington Market is where you'll find an ice cream sammy that's raw, vegan and gluten free. It's tasty too!

Paletas at Wrestlers

This Mexican cafe offers a rotating menu of paletas that can also be dipped in chocolate and coated in toppings like coconut flakes, peanuts, granola or Rice Krispies.

Ice cream crepes at Millie Creperie

Japanese crepes are a menu staple at this Toronto creperie. These differ from classic French crepes in the sense that they are a little sweeter and a little crispier. Crepes here are stuffed with everything from green tea ice cream to Nutella and bananas.

Dole Whip floats at Seven Lives Paleteria

This is a nod to the famous Disneyland dessert. Creamy dairy-free pineapple-flavoured Dole Whip soft serve gets topped with pineapple juice, a maraschino cherry and a cocktail umbrella.

Froyo at Grk Ygrt

Have a hankering for froyo? This is your one stop shop. Choose from eight different combos or select from the many toppings to make your own mix.

Ice cream bars at Sweet Olenka's

One of three Sweet Olenka locations in the city, this Kensington Market ice cream parlour and sweets shop is where to go for a wide selection of ice cream bars. Good luck figuring out what to order first.

Thai ice cream rolls at Frosty Roll

Watch Thai-style ice cream rolls made right before your eyes at this tiny shop on Augusta. Flavours include mango, strawberry, white chocolate, Oreo and more.

Mint iced coffee at Fika Cafe

Why go for regular iced coffee when you can take it to the next level with some fresh mint at this Scandinavian coffee shop on Kensington.

Lead photo by

Little Pebbles

