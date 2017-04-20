Eat & Drink
Jaclyn Skrobacky
Posted 8 hours ago
Deep Dish Pizza Toronto

The top 5 deep dish pizza in Toronto

Deep dish pizza in Toronto may not all be true to the pies you'll find in Chicago but are delicious in their own right. This is pizza cooked in deep pans and layered to the nines with toppings. From Detroit-style to the completely outrageous, this deep dish will leave you stuffed.

Here are my picks for the top restaurants for deep dish pizza in Toronto.

Double D's

Chicago style deep dish finally has some representation in Toronto courtesy of this pizza parlour with locations in Leslieville and Dundas West. The pizza is gut-busting, cheesy, saucy, and dripping with butter and in true Chi-town fashion the pies take approximately 40 minutes to cook. They do a gluten-free version too.

Descendant Pizza

Detroit-style deep dish pizza is the forte at this Leslieville pizza joint near Queen and Jones. These pies take pizza to a whole new level with caramelized crusts, crushed tomato sauce and delicious meat toppings like soppressata.

Junked Food Co.

A perfect late night indulgence, the mini deep dish pizzas at this Queen West joint are topped with items like creamy cheddar mac and cheese, Dr. Pepper pulled pork, spicy chicken and blue cheese slaw.

Pizza Thick

The pizzeria found inside Death In Venice is slinging Regina-style deep dish. Think of it as a pizza with a biscuit like crust pressed into a special round pan. Once pressed the pies are loaded with an obscene amount of toppings.

Pizzaiolo

Deep dish from this local chain comes in the form of The Godfather pizza which is filled to the brim with bacon, parmigiano cheese, pepperoni, sausage, mozzarella and tomato sauce. If this doesn't strike your fancy you can always customize your own.

Lead photo by

Hector Vasquez at Double D's

