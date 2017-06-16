Eat & Drink
Toronto Bar Brunch

The top 10 bars for brunch in Toronto

Some Toronto bars can both cause and cure your hangover. Start your day off on a good note at one of these watering holes for weekend brunch where eggs and pancakes get paired with coffee and boozy drinks.

Here are my picks for the top bars for brunch in Toronto.

The Lockhart

Toronto's Harry Potter-themed bar on Dundas West mixes up brunch-time potions to go with eggs bennies, bread pudding French toast and chicken and waffles with maple syrup.

Dakota Tavern

This Ossington music venue hosts its bluegrass brunch on weekends where an AYCE feast comes with scrambled eggs, pancakes, sausages, breakfast potatoes, fruit salad and coffee.

The Steady

This Bloorcourt bar hosts dance parties at night and then wakes up early to serve brunch on weekends. Menu highlights include vegan doughnuts and a chipotle breakfast tostada.

3 Speed

The menu at this Bloordale mainstay is always changing but brunch here usually means fried egg sandwiches, omelettes or frittatas. Don't miss their Caesars served in pint glasses.

Midfield Wine Bar & Tavern

The popular Dundas West wine bar doesn't miss out on brunch with a seasonal assortment of dishes including tostadas, grain bowls and bagels.

The Beaver

This West Queen West favourite is the place to start mornings with sausage breakfasts or the ultra-hearty chicken tinga bowl that comes packed with steamed eggs, chicken, chorizo, cheddar, avocado and tortilla chips.

3030 Dundas West

Grab a stoutpresso and a granola bowl or a breakfast burrito stuffed with cheese and scrambled eggs at this bar in the Junction.

Orchard

This Bloordale bar will serve you freshly apple oat bread for weekend brunch along with a super indulgent stuffed French toast.

Hole in the Wall

This hidden bar in the Junction features full English breakfasts and smoked house hash on its brunch menu.

Pray Tell

This Little Italy snack bar will wake you up with some avocado toast, yogurt parfaits and grilled cheese sandwiches along with Caesars and mimosas.

