Cider Toronto

The top 5 bars for cider lovers in Toronto

Cider bars in Toronto show off the bounty of our Ontario cideries as well as foreign imports. These watering holes will change the way you think of this fermented apple beverage, so get out there and drink up.

Here are my picks for the top bars for cider lovers in Toronto

Her Father's Cider

As Toronto's first all-cider bar, this spot knows its stuff. With 12 taps and more than 100 different bottles, there's lots to try at this spot on Harbord Street.

Cider House

For cider flights and pub grub, visit this restaurant and bar in Roncesvalles that's super cozy thanks to its refurbished barn wood wall.

Birreria Volo

It's not all about beer at this Little Italy spot from the folks behind Bar Volo. There are always a handful of ciders on tap as well as funky bottles for you to try.

Wvrst

There's way more than just sausage and duck fat fries here! This beer hall has lots of cider on offer both on tap and in bottles from both Ontario and around the world. 

Only Cafe

With a rotating tap list, this bar on the Danforth includes lots of seasonal options for cider lovers. Expect to find Ontario cideries represented here. 

Lead photo by

Hector Vasquez at Cider House

