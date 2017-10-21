Eat & Drink
Jaclyn Skrobacky
Posted 9 minutes ago
Report Inaccuracy
Leslieville Brunch

The top 10 brunch in Leslieville and Riverside

Leslieville and Riverside really excel at brunch. Both neighbourhoods come alive when offers of fried eggs and fresh pastries are on the table. Lineups are common at some of the most popular spots, but easily avoidable with an abundance of backup options that don't disappoint.

Here are my picks for the top brunch spots in Leslieville and Riverside.

Bonjour Brioche

The scent of buttery pastries baking is a seductive force at this Riverside brunch haunt. You'll find the place bustling on weekends as family and friends congregate over sweet and savoury tarts and plates of smoked salmon with scrambled eggs and rosti potatoes.

White Lily Diner

Near Queen and Broadview, this charming spot is serving up elevated diner classics. Get full English breakfasts, smoked fish platters and messy Reuben patty melts. If looking for something boozy they also do DIY mimosas.

Lady Marmalade

Weekend brunch crowds swoon over Moroccan scrambled eggs, build-your-own-bennies, and a.m. poutine built on hash browns and smothered with cheese curds and hollandaise or miso gravy. Be sure to visit the Leslieville spot before it makes the move next spring.

Okay Okay

Settle into a booth at this cozy diner for all-day breakfasts including three different takes on eggs Benny that forgo English muffins in favour of hash browns. Those who like to start the day with something sweet should opt for the Elvis is King toast.

The Green Wood

Peameal eggs Benny, salmon rosti, and delectable French toast are top food offerings for brunch at this Leslieville spot. In addition to classic brunch fare, they offer kale-infused Caesars .

Chula Taberna Mexicana

If you're looking for a Mexican twist on your morning staples a visit to this restaurant on Gerrard East is in order. There are benedicts made with avocado and pico de gallo, huevos rancheros as well as chorizo breakfast burritos. 

Hastings Snack Bar

Polish breakfasts are served Thursday through Sunday at this tiny luncheonette. The Eastern European morning meal starts with a pair of farm fresh eggs served with a parowka (Polish wieners), fried potato pancakes, and fresh rye bread with butter.

The Peasant Table

You could go the sweet or savoury route at this Riverside restaurant, where the brunch menu offers profitteroles filled with chantilly cream, frittatas with wild boar meatballs, and steak and eggs with smashed potatoes.

Maple Leaf Tavern

The Leslieville restaurant comfortably seats over 130 so head over with a large group. For brunch they serve a menu featuring boozy cocktails, tasty toasts and buttermilk waffles.

Bunny's

Brunch is served during the week and weekends at this Leslieville destination. Take down offerings of smoked brisket hash, breakfast tacos and buttermilk pancakes. 

